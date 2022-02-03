Davenport Police have arrested three juveniles in connection with a Tuesday robbery and shooting.

On Feb. 1, 2022 at approximately 1:50 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street in reference to the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings and damage to an occupied residence. A suspect and possible vehicle description were obtained. No injuries or other damage was reported.

That day at 4:10 a.m., Davenport Police responded to Kwik Star at 2050 E. 53rd Street in reference to an armed robbery. The suspect (later identified as Fortunato Herrera) brandished a firearm and stole a Swisher Sweet Cigar valued at $1.79 after being asked to present valid identification for the purchase.

That same morning at 6:38 a.m., Davenport Police responded to 1000 Blythwood Place in reference to the report of an overnight vehicle theft of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe. Through investigation, it was determined that the same individuals were involved in all three incidents and that the 15-year-old female stole the vehicle and firearm used in the robbery and shooting during the Blythwood incident.

Three juveniles and one adult have been charged in relation to these incidents:

• A 15-year-old male has been charged with intimidation with a weapon and conspiracy and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

• A 15-year-old male has been charged with intimidation with a weapon and conspiracy and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

• A 15-year-old female has been charged with intimidation with a weapon, conspiracy, theft 1st degree, theft 5th degree and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

• Fortunato Herrera (19 years old) has been charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Theft 1st Degree and was transported to the Scott County Jail.