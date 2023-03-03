Three area firefighting programs will receive a combined $60,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

According to a release, the Small Equipment Grant Program allows eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. Fire protection districts receiving funds include the following:

“As we all know, volunteer fire departments all around the state are struggling to maintain a safe work environment due to the lack of funding,” Colona Fire Chief John Swan said. “The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant Program has provided us the opportunity to purchase a thermal imagining camera we desperately need that will help keep our firefighters safe.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program is a tool to help solve issues that cause difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that face hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. “Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of many communities, selflessly dedicating their time and risking their lives to protect their neighbors and fellow citizens,” Senator Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) said. “Without their tireless commitment and service, many communities would be unable to maintain an effective fire department and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.”

For more information about grants and loans offered by the Illinois State Fire Marshal, click here.