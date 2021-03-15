Three arrested after burglar alarm triggered at Ameren substation

Three men were arrested after a burglar alarm alerted authorities to the Ameren substation late Sunday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:15 p.m., Knox County Deputies, Galesburg Police, and Knoxville Police all responded to the substation at 1885 Knox Highway 40 in Galesburg.

Ameren security told officers about a dark colored Dodge Durango which had been on the property.

Galesburg Police stopped the vehicle on the I-74 ramp of Highway 34 and discovered several large rolls of copper wire in the back of the truck along with burglary tools.

The three men in the truck, Zachary Santini, 27, of Tremont, Illinois, Terry Sally, 34, and Cornelius King, 37, both of Peoria, Illinois, were arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Theft over $500

Criminal trespass

Criminal damage to property

Santini was also charged with driving on a suspended license.