Three arrested after police chase in Davenport

A police chase ended at the intersection of Locust and Brady Streets in Davenport on May 24, 2021 (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com).

Three individuals were arrested on Monday morning after a police chase in Davenport.

Police were able to stop the black SUV at the intersection of Locust and Brady Streets around 9:30 a.m., but three individuals ran from the vehilce.

All three were eventually apprehended.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen and was used in a burglary earlier Monday morning. They also said the occupants of the vehicle had been involved in “weapon incidents.”

One firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

