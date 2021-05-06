Three arrested, four taken to hospital for disturbance at Spring Valley Apartments

Three individuals were arrested and four were taken to the hospital after a disturbance that took place at the Moline Housing Authority Spring Valley Apartments on Tuesday.

The disturbance was the culmination of several incidents that occurred in the previous two days:

Sunday at 5:51 p.m.: Moline Police responded to a report of a fight in the 1000 block of 42nd Street involving adults and juveniles in a parking lot. Police determined the fight began between two juveniles on a playground that escalated with the adults getting involved.

Moline Police got a call that the suspect vehicle from the hit and run was parked in a parking lot in the 4100 block of 11th Avenue and that the driver had gone in one of the residences. The caller gave police directions to the car at the Spring Valley Apartments. Tuesday at 3:06 p.m.: The same caller describing the car reported that a group of 20 to 30 people was escalating into a fight. The caller said subjects were “beating each other with golf clubs, baseball bats, and trying to run people over with a car.” Another caller said several people were swinging baseball bats at each other.

When officers arrived for the latest incident, they found several people fighting, including adults and a child as young as 9-years-old.

Once police were able to control the situation, ambulances were called in to treat the injured. Several were treated at the scene and four individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Three individuals were arrested and charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney:

Giovanna Davis, 27, of Moline, is charged with reckless conduct and child endangerment with bond set at $10,000.

Mary Davis, 31, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery involving the use of deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place with a bond set at $30,000.

Ratiya Beason, 31, of Moline, is charged with aggravated battery involving use of deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place with a bond set at $30,000.

The Moline Police are continuing the investigation and further arrests are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.