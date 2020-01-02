Three arrested in drug investigation in Galesburg

Three people were arrested Wednesday, January 1, as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Galesburg. The Galeburg Police served a warrant in the 200 block of North Broad Street where they seized over 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with a pistol and ammunition.

The following were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Jaqueline J. Guiterrez, age 56, for possession and intent to deliver meth and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Julius D. Rogers, age 44, for meth possession, felon in possession of a firearm and armed violence.

Heaven Sundberg, age 21, for a Knox County misdemeanor warrant.

If you have any other information about this case, you can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text tips to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637 by texting keyword “Galesburg” followed by your tip.