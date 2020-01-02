Three arrested in drug investigation in Galesburg

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
(From left) Jacqueline J. Guiterrez, 56, Julius D. Rogers, 44 Heaven Sundberg, 21.

(From left) Jacqueline J. Guiterrez, 56, Julius D. Rogers, 44 Heaven Sundberg, 21.

Three people were arrested Wednesday, January 1, as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Galesburg. The Galeburg Police served a warrant in the 200 block of North Broad Street where they seized over 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with a pistol and ammunition.

The following were arrested as a result of the investigation:

  • Jaqueline J. Guiterrez, age 56, for possession and intent to deliver meth and a felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Julius D. Rogers, age 44, for meth possession, felon in possession of a firearm and armed violence.
  • Heaven Sundberg, age 21, for a Knox County misdemeanor warrant.

If you have any other information about this case, you can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text tips to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637 by texting keyword “Galesburg” followed by your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story