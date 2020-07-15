Three arrested in Moline after narcotics investigation

On Wednesday the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group concluded a narcotics distribution investigation on the 2500 block of 52nd Avenue in Moline.

Michael L. Helferich of Peoria, IL., Mark D. Scholfield of Moline and Egan A. Maginas of Rock Island were all arrested.

Helferich is facing charges for delivery of a controlled substance, intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver cannabis.

Scholfield is facing charges for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two separate outstanding arrest warrants.

Maginas is facing charges for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with the intent to deliver cannabis.