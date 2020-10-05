Three arrested in Sterling for trespassing in a vacant building

(From left to right) Jeremiah J. Owens, 24, of Dixon; Clayton J. Mcthenia, 19, of Dixon; Shea J. Jones, 21, of Dixon.

Three men were arrested in Sterling for trespassing in the vacant National Building on Wallace Street.

Sterling Police arrested Jeremiah J. Owens, 24, of Dixon, and Clayton J. Mcthenia, of Dixon, on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., and Shea J. Jones, 21, of Dixon, on Sunday, all for criminal trespass.

Owens was charged with criminal trespass to real property and also processed for a Lee County warrant for failure to appear on a retail theft charge. He was unable to post bond for the warrant and was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Mcthenia was charged with criminal trespass to real property and consumption of alcohol by a minor. He was released with notice to appear in court.

Jones was charged with criminal trespass to real property and released with a notice to appear in court.

The Sterling Police would like to remind the public that the building is under surveillance by the police. It is considered a potentially hazardous work site of which unauthorized entrance is prohibited. Trespassers will be arrested.