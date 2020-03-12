Three arrested on drug charges in Burlington

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, along with the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, Burlington Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit, served a search warrant Wednesday on a home in the 400 block of May Avenue in Burlington as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Three individuals were arrested as part of the search:

Ashley M. Newsom, 33, of Burlington, was charged with gatherings where controlled substances unlawfully used and child endangerment.

Chad Michael Carlson, 39, of Burlington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Cody William Joe Rollins, 29, of Burlington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three are being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the Burlington Police Department say more arrests are expected.