Three arrested on drug charges in Jo Daviess County

(From left to right) Jeremy L. Koppen, 41, of Woodman, Wisconsin; Julie A. Yager, 51, of Dubuque, Iowa; Rhonda M. Hollesen, 49, of East Dubuque, Illinois.

Three people were arrested on drug charges as part of an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Jo Daviess County.

On March 16, the Northwest Illinois Tactical Response Team, at the request of the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence at 74 Tomahawk Lane in East Dubuque.

During the search, a quantity of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and currency were seized.

Three individuals in the home were arrested:

  • Jeremy L. Koppen, 41, of Woodman, Wisconsin
  • Julie A. Yager, 51, of Dubuque, Iowa
  • Rhonda M. Hollesen, 49, of East Dubuque, Illinois

All three were charged with:

  • Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (5 – 15 grams)
  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (5 – 15 grams)
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending.

