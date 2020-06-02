Three arrested on weapons and drug charges in Rock Island

(From left to right) Austyn M. Cochuyt, 20, of Moline; Trystan C. Nelson, 20, of Moline; Seth M. Barton, 23, of Moline.

Three men were arrested on weapons and drug charges after being pulled over by Rock Island County Deputy Sheriffs on 11th Street at 31st Avenue in Rock Island on June 2 at about 12:50am.

The deputies found a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle, a crossbow, edged weapons, suspected MDMA (ecstacy), and suspected cannabis in the vehicle.

The three occupants, Austyn M. Cochuyt, 20, Trystan C. Nelson, 20, and Seth M. Barton, 23, all of Moline, were charged with the following:

Two counts of armed violence (Class X felonies)

One count of unlawful use of weapons (Class 4 felony)

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)

Each of their bonds was set at $100,000.