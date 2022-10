One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9.

One vehicle was completely flipped, and two others received at least structural damage following a three-car accident at Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport October 9. (photo: Brian Weckerly)

Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were involved and had at least structural damage.

No other information is available at this time. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.