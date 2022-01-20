Three cars crash late Thursday in Bettendorf

This crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Bettendorf. (photo by Katrina Rose.)

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a three-car crash on the 900 block of State Street, Bettendorf.

Our Local 4 News crew saw Bettendorf Police, Scott County Deputies and Iowa State Patrol at the scene, where all three cars were badly damaged. One was on the sidewalk.

Emergency responders shut down part of State Street for some time.

Although we saw an ambulance at the scene, we do not know whether anyone was injured. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.