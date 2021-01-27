Three charged with shooting in Muscatine

Korey Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted by Muscatine Police for his involvement in a shooting incident on January 10, 2021.

Three people have been charged in a shooting incident in Muscatine in which two vehicles were damaged.

The Muscatine Police responded to the report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street on January 10. They found two unoccupied vehicles that had been struck with multiple rounds of gunfire. No other property sustained any damage nor was anyone injured in the incident.

An investigation lead to charges being brought against three individuals. Two have been arrested and one is still wanted by police.

Arrested were:

Dalton Lee Johnson, 18, of 1713 Earl Avenue Apartment C in Muscatine, was charged with going armed with intent.

Ronald Lee Johnson, 50, of 704 Division Street in Muscatine, was charged with going arm with intent.

An arrest warrant has been issued for:

Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, address unknown, for going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

The Muscatine Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Schubert. Schubert should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know of Schubert’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 or Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 extension 608.