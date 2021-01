Related Content Downtown Davenport’s Icestravaganza expands to three days for its ninth year

Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) has expanded its 9th annual Icestravaganza to a multi-day celebration. It begins Friday at 5 p.m. and goes through Sunday at the Freight House in Downtown Davenport.

Jason Gilland, DDP Director of Events, joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to fill us in on what to expect at this family friendly event.