Three dead in car-semi crash on I-80

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday in Bureau County.

It happened near mile marker 40 around 2:42 p.m.

Illinois State Police say a preliminary investigation indicated a semi was slowed or stopped due to traffic in the westbound lanes. A car struck the semi’s trailer and all occupants of the car were pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were killed in the crash. All three were from South Bend, Indiana.

All westbound lanes were closed for the investigation and traffic was diverted south on Illinois Route 40 to U.S. Highway 6 until 6:22 p.m.