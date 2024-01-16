On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at approximately 1:13 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 6600 block of North Main Street for a structure fire.

Fifteen fire personnel responded, and after crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the single-family residence, a Tuesday department release said. The fire spread to a nearby detached garage. Fire crews extended hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect the detached garage.

Due to the amount of heavy fire and extreme temperatures, it took fire crews two hours to control the fire. Fire crews remained on scene for several hours investigating the fire. Three dogs were reported to be in the home, but due to level of fire involvement, no rescue was possible, the release said.

There were no firefighter injuries reported with this incident. The cause of the fire is still under

investigation.