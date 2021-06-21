Three escape early Sunday morning house fire

Three people were able to escape a fire in their home early Sunday morning in Davenport.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Davenport Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Fair Avenue.

When crews arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming from the back of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished in the rear of the home as well as in the attic space.

Three occupants of the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries and the Red Cross was not needed.

The fire is still under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal.