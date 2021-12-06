Three face felony charges after police say they planned to steal catalytic converters

Three Quad-City suspects face felony charges after police say they planned to steal catalytic converters.

Court records list these suspects and charges:

Danielle Blumer-Vearrier, 39, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools.

Joseph Cook, 49, Maquoketa, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense.

Fala Crawford, 24, of Davenport, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools,

The incident, according to arrest affidavits

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Stark Street for a report of people possibly trying to steal catalytic converters.

A witness saw a suspect 2004 green Grand Cherokee drive near her residence and drop off two people. Crawford was seen going under vehicles but the witness did not hear any noises.

The Cherokee was found near North Fairmount Street and Boies Avenue, and left heading north at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle, which failed to stop at the Fairmount and Telegraph Road intersection.

The Cherokee continued west and started to park near the 200 block of Shannon Trail. As the vehicle was beginning to stop, officers could see the doors open. They saw the driver of the vehicle run from the driver seat and the passenger doors were already open.

Arrest affidavits: Police find tools, meth

Officers found two electric saws in the rear floorboard of the passenger seats. There was also an electronic hand-held radio in the backseat with a matching radio in the front passenger door pocket. A bag with an electronic drill bit set, work gloves, locks and a spare battery for the electronic saw was on the passenger floorboard.

A crowbar was in between the front passenger and driver seat. There was also an electronic screwdriver in a purse in the front passenger floorboard.

Crawford did not want to make any statements after she was read her Miranda Rights. She was identified by the others as the front passenger.

Officers also found a black purse filled with a smaller bag. The bag was filled with two unused needles and one used needle. They also found .65 grams of methamphetamine.

The other people in the vehicle told officers they knew a squad car was following them. Crawford, who hid from officers, later was located underneath a porch.

Cook was found underneath a porch in the 200 block of Shannon Trail. He agreed to speak with officers after he was read his Miranda Rights.

Officers found four saw blades in back left pocket and one box cutter knife in his front right pocket.

Cook said all the people in the Cherokee were attempting to steal catalytic converters, and that he was learning from another suspect how to steal car parts.

He said he was carrying the saw blades to provide them to the other suspect to help replace them if needed. Cook had planned to take multiple catalytic converters with the other suspect. The cost of replacement and damages to multiple victim vehicles is estimated at least $1,501.

Cook said they had checked on vehicles prior to police interaction but did not remove any. He said he ran from the vehicle and tried to hide from officers.

After Blumer-Vearrier was read her Miranda Rights, she said the group planned to cut catalytic converters off vehicles. They drove around the neighborhood “to look for vehicles while in possession of hand-held radios and burglary tools such as a crowbar to farther aid them in the commission of the crime.”

She was identified as the driver, police said. Her arraignment is set for Dec. 30 in Scott County Court.

A preliminary hearing for Crawford is set for Dec. 22. Cook’s arraignment is set for Dec. 30 in Scott County Court.

All have been released on their own recognizance, court records say.