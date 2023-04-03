Three people were forced from their Moline home due to fire on Monday.

On April 3rd, 2023 at 2:57 p.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1109 14th Avenue. The first arriving fire company arrived in five (minutes and reported a medium size, two-story duplex with fire and smoke showing in the back of the building, according to a Fire Department release.

The occupants of the building were alerted by smoke detectors and had evacuated prior to the fire department arrival. The first arriving fire company began an aggressive attack of the fire in the structure.

The next arriving fire companies assisted with fire suppression. The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes with fire crews remaining on-scene completing overhaul and looking for hidden fire still burning. Three residents were displaced from their home and are being assisted by the Red Cross, the release said.

One firefighter was injured while performing duties on scene. The firefighter was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances.

Three on-duty Chief Officers responded to assist with scene and city coverage during the event. Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross assisted at the scene as well.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.