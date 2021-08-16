Three injured in Sunday morning rollover crash

Three people were injured early Sunday in a rollover crash in Henderson County.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Henderson County deputies responded to the east end of the Biggsville, Ill., bypass after a report of a single-rollover crash and a person thrown from the car, says a news release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 2003 Nissan Xterra on its side in a ditch. The driver, 31-year-old Jacqueline Seals, of Burlington, was traveling west on U. S. Route 34 where the two-lane highway transitions into four lanes.

She continued traveling in the eastbound lanes, over-corrected, and the car skidded out of control and rolled over several times. Seals, who was thrown about 150 feet from the car, was airlifted from the scene by MedForce, the release says.

Passengers Trenell Adams, 27, of Chicago, and an unidentified boy were transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.