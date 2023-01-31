The Davenport Community School District is one of 37 Iowa school districts named to the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program.

Appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council, the STEM BEST Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills, according to a Tuesda release from the Davenport district.

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council named 37 school districts to the program.

The Central DeWitt and Muscatine Community School Districts also are on the state list.

The STEM BEST + HD Program encourages teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects like math and science with experiential learning opportunities to emphasize high-demand skills for the workplace.

The Council’s investment of professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments, the release said.

“Davenport School District has long recognized the importance of STEM education and how it prepares students and equips them with skills that are in high demand in the growing job markets related to STEM,” said TJ Schneckloth, the Davenport Superintendent of Schools.

“We’re proud of our teachers and staff, and proud of our students, for this recognition, as we continue to grow excellence in STEM in our classrooms,” he said.

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each.

For more information, visit the program website HERE.