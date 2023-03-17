Three days before a 14-year-old boy was charged with a Silvis bank robbery, three young girls were charged with driving a stolen vehicle in Morrison, Ill.

On Monday, March 13th, the Morrison Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle out of Lee County. At approximately 9:21 p.m., the vehicle was observed traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Lincolnway, Morrison, police said in a Friday release.

As a result of an investigation, Morrison Police took three girls into custody — ages 9, 14 and 15. The three live in Dixon, and a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle (Class 2 Felony) was forwarded to the Whiteside County Juvenile Justice System for review, police said.

All three girls were released to their parents. Morrison Police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department and Fulton Police Department.

On Thursday, March 16, Silvis police apprehended a 14-year-old boy at Blackhawk Bank & Trust (1100 1st Ave., Silvis), who entered the bank alone, implied he possessed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of U.S. currency, police said.