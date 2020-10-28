Three juveniles captured following pursuit in Davenport

A police chase involving three juveniles began after 5 p.m. Wednesday, ending on Marquette Street, near Centennial Park, in Davenport. (Jarek Andrzejewski, OurQuadCities.com)

Three individuals under the age of 18 were arrested Wednesday evening following a police pursuit in Davenport.

The call came in at approximately 5:07 p.m.

The chase ended about an hour later on Marquette Street, near Centennial Park.

All three individuals are facing stolen car and gun charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

More information will be provided as details are released.

Local 4 News was the first and only media outlet to report to this scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.