Three juveniles reported missing near river in Carroll County; one is airlifted to hospital

On Sunday afternoon, Savanna Police and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to Plum River after three juveniles were reported missing. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

The Savanna Police Department received a call of three missing juveniles at approximately 12:42 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival in the area, officers found one of the juveniles and learned that two others were thought to be in the Plum River.

Police called Savanna Fire and EMS to respond to this location.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded and helped with the search on the bank of the river.

Officers located another juvenile in the river, who was clinging to a tree limb.

The juvenile was pulled out of the river unharmed.

At approximately 1:13 p.m., emergency responders found the third juvenile about 1/2 mile from where the others were located.

The juvenile was flown by OSF Life Flight to Rockford Memorial Hospital.

The juvenile’s condition is unknown at this time.

