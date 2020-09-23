Three machine sheds suffer major damage after catching fire in Jackson County

Three Jackson County farmers are still cleaning up after their machine sheds caught on fire. These happened over the past couple of weeks. Fire’s completely burned down two of the sheds, but the one that survived got some help from one of the family’s farm dogs.

“At 9:15 when I was getting ready to lock the house up for the night, I noticed our dog, our chocolate lab was not where she was supposed to be and so I took her back out to the garage and noticed that there was smoke coming out from under the west side of the eaves on our machine shed. She’s out little hero. Dogs do what they do and they have their routine’s and she was not where she was supposed to be. I was five minutes from going to bed.”

The fire was put out quickly saving an estimated six figures worth of machinery. All that was lost were bales of hay, but the other farmer’s weren’t so lucky.

“I’ve lost approximately 70 bales of hay, my bean head, my rake, some miscellaneous stuff and I need a bean head shortly.”

With the machine shed burned down, Dave Reed is down about $40,000 dollars. The next step is the cleanup.

“That’ll have to be disposed of. I got a guy who says he would take and let me throw it in a ditch for him if we wanted to do that.” Said Reed. “I’ve got a friend in the junk business, he’s gonna come and get all the scraps.”

Another farmer just had his machine shed built back in March. Gone with that shed is over 250 bales of hay as well as many silo bags that melted. Now he has to try and replace it.

“We had our feed in ready for the winter for the cattle and everything and now we have to search through and try to get some insurance money hopefully that we can get some more hay bought so we can feed the cattle.”

All of the farmer’s said that they have never had anything like this happen before, but luckily nobody was hurt.

“We’ll rebuild naturally, and we’ll be fine.”

None of the farmer’s think that foul play is involved. Local Four News has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, but have not heard back from investigators.