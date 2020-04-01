Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County, bringing the total to 19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County on Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases involve three women: one in her 30s, one in her 40s and one in her teens.

All three women are currently isolating at home.

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

The Rock Island County Health Department continues to encourage the community to practice measures of social distancing. They say while many public places are not open at this time, it is crucial that everyone does their part to minimize the spread of illness by doing the following:

Social distancing; staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Staying home when you are ill

The health department advises those who think they may need to seek health care to first contact their health care provider. The provider can assess whether patients need to be seen in the office or whether they can recover at home.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health webpages.