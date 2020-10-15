Three more COVID-19 related deaths in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on three additional deaths and 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The passings of a man in his 70s who died at home, a man in his 70s who was in the hospital, and woman in her 70s who was in a long-term care facility raise the total number of deaths in the county to 96.

“This is the second time this week that we have reported three COVID-19 deaths in the same day. This is disheartening,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sympathies to their families and friends.”

The total number of cases is at 3,602 and 25 patients are currently hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.