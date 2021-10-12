Three more COVID deaths reported in Rock Island County; 23 since Sept. 1

In this May 19, 2021, file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported three additional deaths from COVID-19: a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, both of whom were hospitalized; and a man in his 90s who was living in a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths in the county is now 362.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “September and October have been tough months for COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County. Since Sept. 1, 23 residents have died.”

Health department data show the overall average age of a Rock Island County patient who died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 78. Since Sept. 1, the average age has lowered to 66.

“This shows that the vaccines work in preventing most serious illness and death. For people 65 and older, the county’s vaccination rate in is 75.9%, and we are seeing fewer people older than 65 die,” Ludwig said. “Sadly, we are seeing more people younger than 64 die because they are not as likely to be vaccinated. Of people ages 18-64, only 58% are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County. We urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In addition, the health department reports 131 new cases of COVID since its last report on Friday. The total number of cases is now 18,292. Currently, 39 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

