Three more Covid deaths reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported three new deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths is now 359.
“We are saddened to report three additional deaths of Rock Island County residents. We offer our deepest sympathies to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
The health department also reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 18,161. Currently, 42 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.
The department recommends ways to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:
- Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
- Staying home when you are sick.
- Wearing a face covering. A mandate from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker requires that everyone 2 and older wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear a mask in counties of high or substantial transmission, which includes almost every county in the country.
- Keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public if you have not been fully vaccinated
- Washing your hands frequently.