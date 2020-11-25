Three more deaths, 127 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

20 deaths in the past week and just under 40 for the month in the county

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 140.

The most recent victims of the virus were a man in his 90s, a women in their 90s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term care facilities.

There have been 20 deaths in the past week, with at least two reported on each day, and just under 40 for the month of November.

The health department also reported 127 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 8,035 overall.

There are currently 74 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 90s

3 women in their 80s

6 women in their 70s

11 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

17 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

17 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 90s

2 men in their 80s

2 men in their 70s

7 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

6 men in their 40s

7 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

3 boys younger than 13

