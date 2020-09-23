Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported that three more individuals have succumb to COVID-19 bringing the county’s deaths to 82.

The latest deaths involve a one man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s both of whom were in long-term care facilities, and a man in his 60s who died at home.

“We continue to see rising case counts among younger people, while our county’s deaths have mostly been people 60 and older,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We all must continue to take the precautions of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others and washing your hands to protect all Quad Citians. We offer our sympathies to the loved ones of these three Rock Island County residents.”

In addition, 24 new positive cases were reported in Rock Island County giving the county a total of 2,945.

There are currently 18 patients in the hospital in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.