Three more deaths in Rock Island County, 116 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday, and for the second day in a row, that three more county residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 123.

The latest victims of the virus were a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility, and two woman in their 70s who died in the hospital.

The health department also reported 116 new cases, giving the county 7,249 overall.

There are currently 69 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

5 women in their 80s

10 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

8 women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

2 girls 13 or younger

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

9 men in their 50s

9 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

