Three more deaths in Rock Island County due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department announced on Tuesday three additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The deaths of woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, all that had been living in a long-term care facilities, brings the county total to 63.

“We know of 31 COVID-19 patients who died in August, including three today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones. Many of these residents were living in long-term care facilities. We all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently to keep our most vulnerable residents — and all of us — as safe as possible.”

There were also 19 new positive cases, for an overall total of 2,266. Currently, 15 patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

3 men in their 70s

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 woman in her 80s

3 women in their 60s

3 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

Also on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,492 new cases and 39 additional deaths. The number of deaths is the highest number since late June, when 39 were reported on June 26.

The overall totals are now 236,515 positive cases and 8,064 deaths in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, 22,961 tests were processed with 4,087,122 overall. The number of tests processed yesterday is the lowest since July 6. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 24 through August 30 is 4.3%.

As of last night, 1,513 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, 362 are in the ICU and 146 are on ventilators.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.