Three more lose their lives to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday that three more individuals, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 70s who was living in a long-term facility, passed away from COVID-19 giving the count a total of 71 deaths.

There were also 26 new positive cases reported by the Health Department, giving the county 2,556 cases in total.

“Two cases today are associated with the outbreak at the prison in East Moline, which means that 24 more people living in our community became infected with COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The prison has reported dozens of cases in the last few days, but the total number associated with the prison accounts for only about 10 percent of the cases in Rock Island County. Overall community spread remains a larger issue.”

The new cases are:

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

3 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

4 women in their 40s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

Currently, there are 14 patients hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

