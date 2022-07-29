The Rhythm City Casino’s Comedy Stash is returning with three brand new acts on the way to the Rhythm Room.

Ms. Pat will be performing live on stage at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Declared by The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work, according to a Friday release from Rhythm City.

Steve Rannazzisi

Steve Rannazzisi will perform on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. A seasoned comedian with over 20 years of experience, Steve has made appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Big Day in addition to his starring role on The League.

Tommy Davidson will perform on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 with two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. The star of In Living Color, The Proud Family and more, Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range has earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer.

Tommy Davidson

Additionally, Jimmy Pardo will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Jimmy Pardo has appeared on such shows as The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Late Show and his own half hour special on Comedy Central.

Tickets are available now for all performances at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/.