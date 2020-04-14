Three new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Scott County; one person dies of virus in Muscatine County

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 123 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the overall total to 1,710 positive cases.

Six counties within the Local 4 News viewing area reported a total of 18 new positive cases, including three in Scott County. One case involves an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and two cases involve older adults between the ages of 61 and 80 years old.

Muscatine County reported an additional death involving an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old.

The six local counties to report new positive cases include:

Clinton County

2 adults (18 to 40 years)

1 middle-aged adult (41 to 60 years)

1 older adult (61 to 80 years)

Total number of cases: 4

Des Moines County

1 older adult (61 to 80 years)

Total number of cases: 1

Henry County

1 older adult (61 to 80 years)

Total number of cases: 1

Louisa County

1 adult (18 to 40 years)

1 middle-aged adult (41 to 60 years)

1 older adult (61 to 80 years)

Total number of cases: 3

Muscatine County

2 adults (18 to 40 years)

3 middle-aged adults (41 to 60 years)

1 older adult (61 to 80 years)

Total number of cases: 6

Scott County

1 adult (18 to 40 years)

2 older adults (61 to 80 years)

Total number of cases: 3

Overall total number of cases: 18

For the latest news related to COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.