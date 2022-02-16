Three friends from Muscatine accomplished something not many do: They ran marathons in all 50 states.

It all started when they did the Goofy Challenge in 2012, which consists of running a 5K, half marathon and a full marathon in three days.

Once Terry Lyon, Nancy Shell and Terry Hartsock crossed the finish line, they heard about the 50-state marathon club and that’s when the running adventure started.

“If you manage to do a marathon in all 50 states then you get to document it and you get a trophy so we decided to give it a try,” said Nancy.

In order for the group of friends to run marathons in all 50 states they would sometimes run six marathons in a year.

“We had to fit on the calendar, and we tried to get this done as quickly as we could because of our ages,” said Terry Hartsock.

They also found ways to save money.

“We did back-to-back marathons. We did Connecticut and Rhode Island on a Saturday and Sunday – now that was difficult,” said Terry Lyon.

Running 26.2 miles is tough, especially when the weather isn’t in your favor. That’s what happened in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“In the morning when we started the race it was pretty nice, pretty warm – just sprinkling a little bit. But within an hour, temperatures started to drop to where it was freezing rain. We were in singlets and shorts and this was the most deserving we’ve ever had,” said Terry Lyon.

The group of friends has retired from running marathons but they’ll continue running half marathons.