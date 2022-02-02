The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA) is investing in projects to preserve the state’s historical assets – including two in Muscatine County and one in Louisa County.

The department announced Tuesday it has awarded $118,626 in grants for 14 historic preservation projects through the IDCA’s State Historic Preservation Office Certified Local Government program, a news release says. Among the projects are:

Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission $2,872. The commission will hire a preservation professional to nominate the Fairview Community Church in Wapello to the National Register of Historic Places.

Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission, $9,600. The commission will hire an engineering firm to develop planning documents for stabilizing the amphitheater at the county fairgrounds in West Liberty.

Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission, $3,700. The commission will hire a consultant to prepare a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Benjamin F. and Susan M. (Jenkins) Nichols House in the town of Nichols.

Iowa has one of the largest Certified Local Government programs in the country, with 90 cities and counties that rely on this state-local partnership for training and technical assistance to stabilize historic neighborhoods and revitalize downtowns. Through this program, the State Historic Preservation Office collaborates with local governments on preserving historic properties, establishing historic preservation commissions, and enacting supportive local codes and ordinances.

“This program offers opportunities for local leaders to preserve and develop the historic character of their communities,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “It’s an effective tool that places historic preservation at the center of place-making efforts that create more culturally vibrant places to live, work and raise families.”

