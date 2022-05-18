Godja Adjafi, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Hannah VanTrump have completed Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ affordable homeownership program and will celebrate moving into their new neighboring homes in Davenport on Saturday, May 21.

They will live in Habitat QC homes 123, 124, and 125 at 761-765-769 E. 6th St., Davenport. The three women will celebrate together with family, friends, volunteers, and sponsors on Saturday at 10 a.m., and the public is invited to attend.

One of the new Habitat for Humanity homes on East 6th Street, Davenport.

These homes are sponsored by the city of Davenport, Scott County Housing Council, Scott County Regional Authority, Quad City Bank & Trust, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, CNH Industrial, Russell Construction, and St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Prior to the home dedication, the public is also welcome to attend the groundbreaking for Habitat home #126, future home of Armando Aguilar, at 9 a.m. at 813 E. 6th St., Davenport. This home is sponsored by Pat Grimm.

The new Habitat home at 769 E. 6th St., Davenport.

Habitat’s new homes are transforming East 6th Street, partly due to the organization having bought 10 vacant lots from the city, according to a release from the nonprofit. Two homes will be finished next month and four builds will start this summer, totaling 24 Habitat homes in this neighborhood alone. Habitat will also build one new home in Rock Island this year, at 1920-1924 9th Ave.

The Habitat homeownership program is a long-term solution to the affordable housing crisis. Habitat partner families must complete a minimum of 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity and attend mandatory homeownership preparation classes with the support of a volunteer mentor, the group release said.

Hannah VanTrump working on her home build.

When their home build is finished, partner families purchase the home from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero-interest mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity QC is dedicated to building thriving communities. It was founded in 1993 and with the completion of these three latest homes, have built 125 homes in the Quad Cities. In addition to new home construction, they offer a home repair and wheel chair ramp program, and facilitate a Neighborhood Revitalization program in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood.

For more information, visit the Habitat website.