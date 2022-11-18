On Nov. 18, 2022 at approximately 1 a.m., the Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the Arco Gas Station, 1225 North Galena Ave., in reference to a burglary in progress.

The witness observed subjects enter the business through a broken window, according to a Friday release from Dixon police. Prior to officers’ arrival, the subjects fled the area. The scene was processed which showed evidence of forced entry, along with a significant amount of missing merchandise.

Upon further investigation, the following three individuals were developed as suspects and subsequently arrested:

Bryan M. Stewart, 19, of Dixon, was arrested on one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony), one count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony).

Adrian J. McAlister, 19, of Dixon, was arrested on one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony), one count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony).

A male juvenile, 17, of Mount Morris, was arrested on one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony), one count of Retail Theft (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony).

Stewart and McAlister were processed on the charges and taken to the Lee County Jail to be held in lieu of bond, police said. The male juvenile was also processed and released to a guardian.

At this point in time, no further information is being released and the investigation is still pending.

The department reminded citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.