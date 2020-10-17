Three transported with injuries following two-vehicle collision

One person was airlifted and two others were transported by ambulance for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of West Stagecoach Trail and North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies learned 56-year-old Adam C. Johnson, of Galena, was driving a gray 2020 Subaru Impreza eastbound on West Stagecoach Trail, just west of North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road.

In the meantime, 65-year-old Edmond Lee, of Chicago, was driving a white 1997 Toyota Camry northbound on North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road, just south of West Stagecoach Trail.

Su Ying Lee, 63, of Chicago, was a passenger in the Camry.

As the two vehicles were entering the intersection, Edmond Lee failed to yield the right-of-way to Johnson’s eastbound vehicle.

As a result, Johnson’s vehicle collided into Edmond Lee’s vehicle.

The Galena Ambulance Service transported Su Ying Lee and Johnson to the Midwest Medical Center for treatment.

AirCare Helicopter transported Edmond Lee to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford for medical treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.