Three-vehicle crash sends one person to hospital

UPDATE: Crews from the Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street — across from Vander Veer Park — at approximately 9 p.m. Monday in reference to a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates a stolen Honda Civic, traveling westbound, failed to yield to a red light and collided with two vehicles in traffic.

Two juvenile occupants were taken into custody and charged with theft 1st degree, a news release says.

No serious injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

