Three vehicles collide in Moline

Three cars collided after 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 27th Street and 12th Avenue in Moline. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

An investigation is underway involving a three-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday evening in Moline.

Police were called to the intersection of 27th Street and 12th Avenue sometime after 5 p.m.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first station on the scene, our crew spotted an emergency vehicle leaving the area.

It has not yet been confirmed if anyone was inside the ambulance, or if there were any injuries.

We’re still working to find out the cause of the incident.

Updates will be provided as more information is released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.