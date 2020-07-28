Three weekend shots fired calls in Davenport leave multiple buildings, vehicles damaged

Police are continuing to investigate three separate shots fired incidents that occurred over the weekend in Davenport.

On Saturday, officers responded to a call that came in at approximately 8:26 p.m. after sounds of gunfire were reported near the intersection of W. 15th St. and North Myrtle Streets.

Upon arrival, police located fired cartridge cases near the intersection of 17th and Myrtle Streets.

One residence at the 1100 block of W. 15th St. was damaged as a result of gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, officers responded to a shots fired call that came in at approximately 4:43 p.m. near the 1000 block of W. 6th St.

After canvassing the area, police discovered two buildings and three parked cars were damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Preliminary information described a white Ford Escape, the suspect vehicle, as involved in the shots fired.

Fired cartridge cases were located on the scene.

At approximately 5:48 p.m., a call came in regarding shots fired in the area of 13th and Warren Streets.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers “literally left” the shots fired incident on W. 6th St. to respond to the second call.

After canvassing the area, officers discovered one house was damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

A total of at least 12 shell cases were counted on the scene.

Preliminary information described the suspect vehicle as a black SUV.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

