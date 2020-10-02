Thrift store hosts monthly “treasure hunt”, gives away free goods

One local thrift store hosted a treasure hunt today. Everything the shoppers found, they got to take home for free.

The Treasure Chest Resale Shop in Rock Island hosted their monthly First Friday Treasure Hunt and gave away hundreds of free items. Those items included glassware, furniture, art work and even an aquarium.

The shop opened 4 years ago as the result of an important mission. Dennis Harker, the founder of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, said all funds raised at the store support their mission of supporting families of missing individuals.

“We spend a lot of money on staff education, we have a lot of volunteers that do search and rescue,” Harker said.

Harker started the network in 2014 after his son went missing. He said the community came together to find him, so he now uses the nonprofit to pay the act forward.

“We decided to open up the resale shop so we would have an ongoing source of revenue to fund our mission,” Harker said.

The first Friday of each month means it is time for a treasure hunt. The event frees up inventory, and helps the organization give back.

Volunteers go through every room in the store to find items that need a new home. Today there are over 60 categories listed of things up for grabs.

Kate Nelson has been a Treasure Chest customer for 3 years.

“I look forward to it every month,” Nelson said.

She also supports the store on a regular basis by donating.

Harker said the support and events keep him going.

“It’s nice to be able to do something that feels good and that makes us happy, [and] makes everybody else happy,” he said.

To learn more about the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and their monthly event, click the link here.