Ladies and gentlemen… Children of all ages… Step right up and help the Grandview Community Club!

The Grandview Community Club is sponsoring the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus August 20 for a day of fantastic family fun! Bring out the whole gang for awesome activities everyone will love.

Circus Day Schedule:

9:30 a.m – Tent Raising & Tour

1:00 p.m – Midway Opens

2:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. – Circus Performances

Get your tickets in advance to help out the Grandview Community Club even more, available at these locations:

Columbus Junction:

Las Palmas, 219 High View Drive

92 Roadhouse, 23042 IA-92

Dairy Sweet, 23672 IA-92

Grandview:

Petro & More, 16175 US Highway 61

Letts:

Beri Gran Co., 170 North Cherry Street

Wapello:

State Bank of Wapello, 306 North 2nd Street

Louisa Mutual Insurance Association, 336 North 2nd Street

Corner Market, 340 North 2nd Street

Tickets are also available at the box office starting one hour before each show

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus brings its rich 37-year history Saturday, August 20 to the Louisa County Fairgrounds, located at 101 Fairground Road, Columbus Junction. For more information, click here.