The City of Galesburg, along with other transportation providers under the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, seeks feedback on current transportation services.

A survey has been developed for riders to share their opinions, the release says.



The results of this survey, developed by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, will help participating transportation providers assess unmet needs and service gaps in the region. It will be available through the end of March.

Click here to participate in the online survey.