The Thunderbirds are here!

The U. S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents, according to the official website. They will be featured Saturday and Sunday at the Davenport Municipal Airport during the Quad City Air Show.

Through air shows and flyovers, The Thunderbirds aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

