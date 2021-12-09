Thunderbirds return for 2023 Quad City Airshow

The US Air Force Thunderbirds have released their 2023 airshow schedule, and the team is scheduled to fly back into the Quad Cities in 2023!

According to a press release, the Thunderbirds “will be bringing their aerial demonstration, which involves six F-16C Fighting Falcons, to airshows across the United States, culminating in a major airshow at Nellis AFB, NV, marking the air force’s 75th anniversary.”

You can catch all the high-flying excitement of the US Air Force Thunderbirds at the Quad City Airshow June 24-25, 2023.

For more information about the Thunderbirds, click here.